Cops start Christmas crime, crashes crackdown

RCIPS officers on traffic duty

(CNS): The RCIPS annual Christmas crackdown on crime and road collisions is underway, which means more cops on the beat and more road checks. During Operation Winter Guardian, which started Thursday, there will be an increase in community foot patrols, high visibility mobile patrols and intensified road enforcement operations, supported by road safety education and awareness campaigns. The RCIPS said community police officers would be conducting evening foot patrols across residential communities and commercial areas.

Although there were three robberies on Friday evening, the increase in police patrols is meant to increase visibility and support to residents, business owners and shoppers throughout the Holiday Season. The RCIPS said officers from the special constabulary will be added to increase the presence of uniformed officers throughout the island, and members of the 2022 RCIPS Recruit Class will be working alongside traffic…