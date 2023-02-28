Core Banking Software Market Exhibits 18.3% CAGR to Surpass USD 40.67 Billion by… – Press Release

Pune,India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Core Banking Software Market Size was USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to rise from USD 12.51 billion in 2022 to USD 40.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3% during the projected period. The market of core banking software is projected to grow during the forecast period due to rising adoption of latest technologies and cloud-based banking solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, “Core Banking Software Market Forecast, 2023-2029”. As per the report,

Key Industry Development –

Temenos AG partnered with Mbanq, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Through this partnership, Mbanq caters to innovative Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) offering powered by Temenos for US Credit Unions.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 40.67 Billion Base Year 2021 Core Banking Software Market Size in 2021 USD 10.80 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Banking, End-User, Region

Key Takeaways-

Core Banking Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 40.67 Billion in 2029

AI-based basic banking software provides real-time information to end users and helps improve network security, accelerate digital businesses, and offering a better consumer experience.

The hacker exploited the company’s data transfer file software to gain access to the entry. Thus, with growing advancements, the concern for data safety is increasing.

The increasing uptake of advanced basic banking software among banking types, such as medium-sized banks, small banks and credit unions, is also likely to fuel the market growth.

Core Banking Software Market Size in North America was USD 4.90 Billion 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

