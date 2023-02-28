Core Banking Software Market Exhibits 18.3% CAGR to Surpass USD 40.67 Billion by… – Press Release

Pune,India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Core Banking Software Market Size was USD 10.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to rise from USD 12.51 billion in 2022 to USD 40.67 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3% during the projected period. The market of core banking software is projected to grow during the forecast period due to rising adoption of latest technologies and cloud-based banking solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, “Core Banking Software Market Forecast, 2023-2029”. As per the report,
Key Industry Development –
Temenos AG partnered with Mbanq, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider. Through this partnership, Mbanq caters to innovative Credit Union-as-a-Service (CUaaS) offering powered by Temenos for US Credit Unions.
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2022 to 2029
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
|18.3%
|2029 Value Projection
|USD 40.67 Billion
|Base Year
|2021
|Core Banking Software Market Size in 2021
|USD 10.80 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2018 to 2020
|No. of Pages
|140
|Segments covered
|Component, Banking, End-User, Region
Key Takeaways-
- Core Banking Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 40.67 Billion in 2029
- AI-based basic banking software provides real-time information to end users and helps improve network security, accelerate digital businesses, and offering a better consumer experience.
- The hacker exploited the company’s data transfer file software to gain access to the entry. Thus, with growing advancements, the concern for data safety is increasing.
- The increasing uptake of advanced basic banking software among banking types, such as medium-sized banks, small banks and credit unions, is also likely to fuel the market growth.
- Core Banking Software Market Size in North America was USD 4.90 Billion 2021
Drivers & Restraints-
The Core Banking…