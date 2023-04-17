Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Midwest Pipe Supply Inc. – Core & Main (NYS… – Press Release

Core & Main Inc. CNM, a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, has closed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Midwest Pipe Supply Inc., a distributor of drainage and waterworks products located in Clear Lake, Iowa.

“With its strong reputation, dedicated team and reliable local presence, we believe Midwest Pipe Supply will bring Core & Main a significant opportunity to expand our drainage and waterworks reach in Iowa,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

Midwest Pipe Supply was founded in 2002 and has established itself as a dependable distributor of drainage, septic and waterworks solutions. The company offers a wide range of products for contractors, municipalities and agriculture customers throughout the state from its Clear Lake, Iowa location.

“Midwest Pipe Supply’s dedication to providing its customers with outstanding service and the depth of knowledge its team brings within their local market will make it a great addition to our existing business,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main. “We look forward to welcoming Mark and Wendy Paca and their entire team into the Core & Main family.”

“I am proud of all that Midwest Pipe Supply has accomplished in our 20-plus year history of being the trusted partner for our customers with their drainage and waterworks needs,” said Mark Paca, owner of Midwest Pipe Supply. “The commitment and dedication that Core & Main has to their employees and the communities they serve mirrors our own. We are thrilled to be able to work with the Core & Main team to share our expertise and expand our product offering and customer base.”

