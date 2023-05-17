Corebridge Financial PGA Team of 20 PGA Professionals Ready to Compete in 2023 P… – Press Release

Led by 2023 PGA Professional Champion Braden Shattuck, 20 PGA Members are playing against the world’s best golfers at Oak Hill Country Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beginning this Thursday, the Corebridge Financial PGA Team—which is comprised of 20 top-playing PGA Club Professionals—will compete against the strongest field in golf at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

The PGA Members that comprise the Corebridge PGA Team advanced to the PGA Championship by finishing in the Top 20 at the PGA Professional PGA Championship.

Designed by Donald Ross and recently restored by Andrew Green, Oak Hill will be hosting the PGA Championship for a fourth time.

Braden Shattuck, PGA, the 28-year old Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, won the 2023 PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, on May 3. He leads the contingent of 20 PGA Professionals who earned a position to compete in the second major championship of the season at Oak Hill.

Shattuck won the PGA Professional Championship on the one-year anniversary of being elected to PGA Membership. Now, he competes in his first major championship against the likes of John Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas.

Corebridge Financial has broadened its partnership with the PGA of America to include the Title sponsorship of the PGA Professional Member teams formerly known as the Team of 20 (PGA Championship); Team of 35 (KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship); and Team of 9 (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship). Each will now be recognized as the Corebridge PGA Financial Team. The Team consists of talented PGA Professionals from across the country who earned a spot to compete in the PGA’s most prestigious Championships.

