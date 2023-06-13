CoreStack and Searce Collaborate to Deliver Leading-Edge Cloud Governance Soluti… – Press Release

Searce to Leverage CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance Solutions to Optimize Cloud Operations for Enterprises

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has partnered with Searce, a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to future-ready their businesses, leveraging cloud, AI & analytics. Searce will harness CoreStack’s robust cloud governance platform through this strategic alliance enabling large enterprises to optimize their cloud operations effectively.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of complex, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, cloud governance has emerged as an imperative for businesses. By leveraging the extensive CoreStack portfolio, we’ll be able to empower large enterprises to unlock the full potential of their cloud investments, gaining invaluable insights into cloud expenses, ensuring seamless regulatory compliance, and upholding the highest standards of security,” said Rahul Shah, Senior Vice President, JAPAC at Searce. “This collaboration equips enterprises with the necessary tools to proactively navigate the future and optimize cloud costs.”

CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.

“We are delighted to join forces with Searce to provide our NextGen Cloud Governance solution,” said Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. “Through the synergistic combination of Searce’s expertise…