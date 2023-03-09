Corinne Diacre: France supervisor sacked simply 4 months earlier than 2023 World Cup

France captain Wendie Renard said she would not play for her country to preserve her “mental health”

Corinne Diacre has been sacked as manager of the French national team four months before the World Cup.

Renard released a statement criticising the French “system” and was joined by team-mates Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani in a boycott.

The FFF announced Diacre’s exit external-link and said the situation was “irreversible”.

On Wednesday, Diacre had vowed to carry on and denounced what she described as a “smear campaign” against her.

“I’m determined to carry out my mission and, above all, to do France proud at the next World Cup,” she said.

In their statement, the FFF said a four-person committee had been commissioned to examine the running of the national women’s team following criticism from Renard and her team-mates.

They said the committee had “established the observation of a very significant divide between players” and added the fracture had “reached a point of no return…