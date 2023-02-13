Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions – Cornerstone Strate… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. CLM (CUSIP: 21924B302) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. CRF (CUSIP: 21924U300), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that in keeping with each Fund’s previously adopted monthly distribution policy, each Fund is declaring the following distributions.



Record Date Payable Date Per Share CLM April 14, 2023 April 28, 2023 $0.1228 CLM May 15, 2023 May 31, 2023 $0.1228 CLM June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023 $0.1228 CRF April 14, 2023 April 28, 2023 $0.1173 CRF May 15, 2023 May 31, 2023 $0.1173 CRF June 15, 2023 June 30, 2023 $0.1173

Each Fund’s distribution policy provides for the resetting of the monthly distribution amount per share (“Distribution Amount”) annually, based on each Fund’s net asset value on the last business day of October and the annualized distribution percentage approved by the respective Board of Directors (individually the “Board”, or collectively, the “Boards”).

Each Board believes each Fund’s distribution policy maintains a stable, high rate of distribution. These distributions are not tied to each Fund’s investment income or capital gains and do not represent yield or investment return on each Fund’s portfolio. The Distribution Amount from one calendar year to the next will increase or decrease based on the change in each Fund’s net asset value. The terms of each distribution policy are reviewed and approved at least annually by each Fund’s Board and may be modified at their discretion for the benefit of each Fund and its stockholders.

Each Fund’s Board remains convinced its stockholders are well served by a policy of regular distributions which increase liquidity and provide flexibility to individual stockholders in managing their investment in each Fund. Stockholders have the option of reinvesting these distributions in additional shares of their Fund or receiving them in cash….