Corning Announces Price Increase for Display Glass Products – Corning (NYSE:GLW) – Press Release

Corning, N.Y., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corning Incorporated GLW is announcing a 20% increase to its display glass substrate prices. The global price increase will impact all regions, compositions, and glass Gen sizes beginning in the third quarter of 2023.



This price adjustment is intended to offset ongoing elevated costs in energy, raw materials, and other non-yen denominated operational expenses during this period of extended inflation which has impacted many global industries, including the display industry.

Corning expects growth in demand for display glass in the second half of 2023, driven by the continued recovery of the display industry and typical seasonal demand patterns.

Corning will continue to monitor its operating environment and make decisions on future pricing adjustments taking into consideration further changes in market conditions, inflationary costs, and other industry trends.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

