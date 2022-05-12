Corporate Responsibility Report Letter from Intel’s CEO – Benzinga – Press Release

Pat Gelsinger writes: “We strive every day to make a positive global impact and be good corporate citizens.”

The following is an opinion editorial from Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s chief executive officer.

Patrick (Pat) Gelsinger is chief executive officer of Intel Corporation and serves on its board of directors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

At Intel, our purpose is to build world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on the planet. We strive every day to make a positive global impact and be good corporate citizens.

Increasingly central to every aspect of human existence, technology is transforming our world at an accelerated pace. And at the heart of that technology: semiconductors. Semiconductors are the foundation of all innovation as the world becomes more digital, from powering our ability to work remotely, to staying connected with friends and family, to providing enhanced healthcare and autonomous vehicles.

Today’s challenges are many and immense. We are still struggling with a global pandemic, social injustice, wars, the detrimental effects of climate change and so much more. Against this global landscape, it is imperative that we work together as an industry to harness the power of technology and ensure it is being used as a force for good. I am extremely proud of Intel’s long-standing leadership in corporate responsibility and sustainability, including initiatives in diversity and inclusion, education, and philanthropy. Our focus helps us contribute responsible, inclusive and sustainable practices across our operations, products and supply chain. The passion and expertise of our employees, energized by our purpose, are accelerating our collective contributions to the world.

