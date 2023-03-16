Corporate Verdicts Go Thermonuclear: New Report Reveals Supersized Verdicts Agai… – Press Release

Analysis from Marathon Strategies Finds Nuclear Verdicts Surged 95% in 2022

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new report from Marathon Strategies found that the median nuclear verdict against corporate defendants jumped from $21.5 million in 2020 to $41.1 million in 2022 – a 95% increase – while the number of verdicts doubled. Nuclear verdicts are jury awards that surpass $10 million.

Overall, the total sum of these verdicts reached a staggering $18.3 billion in 2022, up from $4.9 billion in 2020, when cases slowed amid court closures and public health measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest verdicts have also been growing, from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $7.3 billion in 2022. Juries ordered twenty verdicts for over $100 million last year, including four for over $1 billion.

“Civil court juries are now issuing damages in amounts that can rival the annual budgets of small countries,” said Marathon CEO and founder Phil Singer. “This report should alert companies that no industry is immune to nuclear verdicts, which are becoming so large that many now require a ‘thermonuclear’ label.”

The growing number and size of corporate nuclear verdicts come at a major cost to shareholder value. Plus, the reputational damages of these high-profile cases can be catastrophic, compounding the financial toll. The analysis underscores the need for integrating a public communications strategy in the pre- and post-litigation process to combat the extent of damages from corporate litigation.

Corporate Verdicts Go Thermonuclear analyzes nearly 900 verdicts totaling $169 billion since the Great Recession, from 2009 to 2022. Marathon compiled this report through a new review of verdict data, state and federal court records, media reports, and other sources. Key findings include: