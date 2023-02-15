Correction: Aspo Group financial statement release, January 1 – December 31, 202… – Press Release

Aspo Plc

Inside information

February 15, 2023, at 10:50 am

Correction: Aspo Group financial statement release, January 1 – December 31, 2022

Aspo Plc corrects the stock exchange release published on February 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. In the original stock exchange release, guidance for 2023 was incorrectly commented on in the CEO’s review. Guidance for 2023 was correct in the section reserved for it and is as follows: Aspo Group’s comparable operating profit will be higher than EUR 35 (2022: 55.3) million in 2023. Below the corrected release in its entirety.

Aspo Group financial statement release, January 1 – December 31, 2022

Excellent fourth quarter topped off Aspo’s strong financial performance in 2022



Figures from the corresponding period in 2021 are presented in brackets.

October–December 2022, Group total

Aspo’s net sales remained at the previous year’s level, being EUR 164.6 (163.2) million.

Comparable operating profit was EUR 11.3 (13.9) million, and the comparable operating profit rate was 6.9% (8.5%).

The comparable operating profit of ESL Shipping was EUR 10.6 (9.8) million, Telko EUR 1.3 (5.2) million, and Leipurin EUR 1.1 (0.7) million.

Items affecting the comparability of the operating profit totaled EUR -16.1 million and were mainly related to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and its consequences.

The operating profit of continuing operations was EUR -3.7 (8.7) million. The operating profit rate of continuing operations was -2.3% (5.4%).

The operating profit of ESL Shipping was EUR 10.2 (9.8) million, Telko EUR -7.7 (4.4) million, and Leipurin EUR -4.3 (-3.6) million.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.21 (0.17).

Net cash from operating activities was EUR 22.0 (10.7) million. Free cash flow was EUR 16.5 (4.1) million.



January–December 2022, Group total