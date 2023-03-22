CORRECTION — Robex Announces the Signing of the US$ 35 Million Bridge Facility … – Press Release

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

QUEBEC CITY, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Robex Resources Inc. RBXRB)), please note that in the fourth paragraph the exercise price should be listed as “$ 0.39 per common share” and not “US$ 0.39 per common share”. The corrected release follows:

Robex Resources Inc. RBXRB)) (“Robex” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the signing of the previously announced US$ 35 million Bridge Loan with Taurus Mining Finance Fund No. 2, L.P. (“Taurus“), an arm’s length lender, for the development of the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea as of March 21st, 2023 (the “Bridge” or the “Bridge Loan“).



The Bridge Loan will allow Robex to order long lead items, start the earthworks and carry out the work program leading to the completion of the feasibility study (as provided under Regulation 43-101 respecting Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), which is expected to be released in May or June 2023. The Company will now work on satisfying the conditions precedent to closing and expects a formal closing by the end of March 2023.

The key terms of the Bridge Loan are:

9-month term from signing of the Bridge to scheduled repayment of the Bridge;

Interest rate of 8.0% per annum;

Availability period up to end of June 2023;

Loan covenants customary for a facility of this type and reflecting the competitive nature of the current market; and

Security over the shares held by Robex in Sycamore Mining Ltd and Sycamore Capital CY Ltd; security over the shares held by Sycamore Mining Ltd in Sycamore Mine Guinee SAU; and floating charges from each of Sycamore Mining Ltd and Sycamore Capital CY Ltd.



As a condition to the Bridge Loan, Robex will issue 22.5 million non-transferable common share purchase warrants to Taurus with an exercise price of $ 0.39 per common share (the “Warrants“). The Warrants will expire on the earlier of: