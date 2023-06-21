Corrugated box market in US to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% from 2021 to 2026: Georgi… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The size of the corrugated box market in US is estimated to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.32%. The increased market consolidation is driving the market growth. Manufacturers prefer inorganic growth, as M&A and partnerships will help them grow at a faster pace through technological innovations. This leads to market consolidation, wherein large vendors acquire or enter into partnerships with small vendors. For instance, in February 2021, Mondi Group partnered with BCoolBox, a company that provides 100% recyclable and reliable packaging solutions to transport fresh food. Such factors will fuel market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size and forecast period (2022-2026) before buying the full report – Request a sample report

Corrugated box market in US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The corrugated box market in US is fragmented, with the presence of large, medium, and small-scale vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer corrugated boxes are Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Amcor Plc, Associated Bag, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Hood Container Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Neway Packaging Corp., Packaging Bee, Packaging Corp. of America, Shillington Box Company LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, VPK Group, Wertheimer Box Corp., WestRock Co., and Great Little Box Company Ltd and others.

Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers globally, while most small vendors are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. High product differentiation among vendors further intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their…