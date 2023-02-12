COSRX Rounded Up Valentine’s Day Snail Mucin Skincare Gifts on Amazon for Last-M… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Getting a late start on Valentine’s Day gift shopping? To help last-minute shoppers delight a partner, close friend, or even oneself in half the time, derm-backed skincare brand, COSRX has rounded up the best last-minute Valentine’s Day skincare gifts just about anyone on the list will be thrilled to receive – and they’re all available on Amazon.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

This highly concentrated essence, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, protects the skin from moisture loss while promoting a smooth and healthy skin barrier. The lightweight texture absorbs into the skin fast, giving a natural glow.

One user raved about the essence’s effects on Amazon writing: “This is my first amazon review, but I just had to get on here and write it because this product completely exceeded my expectations. The idea of putting some random snail goop on your face was weird to me, but I must say I am SOLD. This product is clear, light, and very thin and absorbs quickly after putting on. It also is completely odorless! If the label didn’t say snail, you wouldn’t know it’s from a snail. I suffer from rosacea and have some acne scarring, and this stuff has evened out my skin tone so well. It works as a stand-alone moisturizer or something you put on underneath moisturizer. SO WORTH THE MONEY!.”

Advanced Snail 92 Mucin Cream

The Advanced Snail 92 Mucin Cream is known for being “legit” for highly reactive skin. It helps strengthen the skin’s protective barrier and soothe irritation, which is probably why it has a fan base of more than 15,500 Amazon shoppers.

One reviewer wrote how it is amazing for rosacea: “I have severely reactive rosacea that breaks out for almost anything. Combo skin but sensitive. I was afraid to use some snail thing, but I popped this product name into the ingredient checker and it said everything was non irritating so I decided to try. This stuff is amazing. Moisturizing and non-irritating exactly what…