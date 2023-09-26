County Championship: 16 wickets fall on day considered one of Sussex v Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire seamer Matt Taylor took his seventh five-wicket haul in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Sussex 202: Haines 62; M Taylor 5-24 Gloucestershire 136-6: Hammond 48; Currie 2-19 Gloucestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (3 pts) by 66 runs Match scorecard

Sixteen wickets fell on the first day as Gloucestershire chased a first County Championship victory of the season at Sussex.

The visitors did much of the hard work when they had Sussex rocking at 117-8.

But then Jack Carson (56) and Sean Hunt, with a career-best 22, added 71 for the ninth wicket in 21 overs, the best partnership of the innings. Sussex reached 202, with left-arm seamer Matt Taylor taking 5-24.

Sussex maintained their momentum, dismissing both Gloucestershire’s openers in the first four overs, and at the close of the first day they were edging the match with Gloucestershire 136-6.

Gloucestershire had comfortably the better of the first session after choosing…