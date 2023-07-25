County Championship: 16 wickets fall on day one between Hampshire and Essex

Jamie Porter has taken 42 wickets at an average of 19.45 in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 120: Gubbins 25; Porter 5-37 Essex 145-6: Rossington 36*; Turner 2-12 Essex (3 pts) lead Hampshire (2 pts) by 25 runs Match scorecard

Jamie Porter claimed five of the 16 wickets to fall on the opening day as Essex took control of their County Championship Division One match against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Fast bowler Porter took 5-37 to help skittle the hosts for 120 on a bowler-friendly pitch, with Simon Harmer assisting with 3-26.

Essex replied by reaching 145-6 at the close, taking a 25-run lead into day two, with two wickets apiece for Kyle Abbott and John Turner keeping the visitors in check.

Essex won the toss and Tom Westley gleefully put Hampshire into bat first on a pitch which appeared to have been prepared to promote a positive result.

That outcome is needed for both sides, placed second and third coming into this…