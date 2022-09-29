County Championship: 2022 group of the season as chosen by BBC Sport customers

Surrey lifted the County Championship title at the end of their final game of the season at Lancashire – their only red-ball defeat of the campaign

The domestic cricket season is almost finished and while Surrey have been crowned champions, the time has come to reveal who made your County Championship team of 2022.

More than 17,000 teams have been selected by users of the BBC Sport website and app over the past week – and we can reveal which 11 players were most selected.

Eleven different counties are represented, but only one member of Surrey’s title-winning side made the list, while four of the players have plied their trade in Division Two.

Here is the team of the season, as chosen by BBC Sport users.

Player statistics correct as of Wednesday, 28 September, before the final day of the season.

Ben Compton (Kent) – selected by 67% of users who voted

1,193 runs, average 54.22, four centuries

Ben Compton scored centuries in both innings of Kent’s defeat by Lancashire in April

Kent’s Ben…