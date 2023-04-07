County Championship: 2022 winners Surrey maintain sway in opposition to Lancashire

Australian Sean Abbott took four wickets on his Surrey debut

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Surrey 442: Steel 141*, Foakes 76, Smith 54; Bailey 4-86 Lancashire 233-8: Jennings 76; Abbott 4-42 Surrey 6 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Cameron Steel completed a brilliant 141 not out before a four-wicket burst from Sean Abbott put champions Surrey in complete command at the halfway stage against Lancashire.

Steel went from his overnight 86 to his first hundred for five years as the last three wickets added 102 in the morning to reach a total of 442.

Australia all-rounder Abbott then took 4-42, also claiming two catches as Lancashire collapsed from 108-1 to 197-8.

Captain Keaton Jennings top scored with 76 as the hosts closed on 233-8, trailing by 209.

Steel had come to the crease at 164-5 on day one and, despite losing Abbott early on for 42, he went to his hundred in style with an exuberant shot for four over midwicket.

It was his first…