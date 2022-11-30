County Championship 2023: Champions Surrey to start out subsequent season at Lancashire

Surrey sealed the 2022 Championship title with a 10-wicket win over Yorkshire, who were relegated a week later

County champions Surrey will start the 2023 season with a repeat of last season’s final game, a trip to Emirates Old Trafford to face Lancashire.

Promoted Middlesex will start at home to Essex, while Division Two champions Nottinghamshire go to Hampshire.

Relegated Yorkshire start life back in Division Two at home to Leicestershire.

For the Tykes, relegated on the final afternoon of the 2022 campaign by Liam Norwell’s amazing nine-wicket haul for Warwickshire, it will be a first Division Two fixture in 11 years.

They will be up against the Foxes who have not won a County Championship game since September 2021.

Worcestershire, whose ground is next to the River Severn and prone to early season floods, start with two away games, to Derbyshire and Durham, before a first home game against Gloucestershire at New Road on 20 April.

The opening round of fixtures start on Thursday, 6…