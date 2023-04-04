County Championship 2023: How ‘little’ Leicestershire are proving their value

Leicestershire start their County Championship campaign against Yorkshire on Thursday

At “little” Leicestershire they have “a passion” for proving people wrong.

As a player, Paul Nixon made a decorated career of it at Grace Road, twice claiming the County Championship title before winning the T20 competition a record three times with the unfancied Foxes.

Now as head coach, the former England wicketkeeper finds himself evoking the same attitude when the question is openly asked: “Should Leicestershire be allowed to survive?” external-link

Finishing bottom of Division Two of the County Championship seven times since 2011, and going winless in the red-ball game in four of those seasons, has often left the Foxes being used as the unwanted example of the domestic game’s shortcomings. external-link

“It makes me angry,” Nixon told BBC Radio Leicester when asked about how the club has been portrayed at times.

“It makes me even more passionate to do well and say that is so incorrect.

“It adds fuel…