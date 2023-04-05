County Championship 2023 season: Will ‘Bazball’ characteristic in new marketing campaign?

Surrey won their 21st County Championship title last season

Dates: 6 April – 29 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary of every County Championship match across BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app with live text commentary on each day’s play.

The whites have been dusted off, woolly hats and hand warmers are at the top of the kit bag and the smell of freshly cut grass is in the air. The County Championship returns on Thursday.

With England revolutionising Test cricket over the past 12 months with a win at all costs strategy under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, could we now see this in the domestic game?

BBC Sport takes a look at whether or not ‘Bazball’ might spice up four-day matches, and some of the other things to look out for in the 2023 campaign.

Time for ‘Bazball’?

With fewer points on offer for a draw this year, five instead of eight, teams might be more inclined to go all-out for victories. Coaches have always made it clear that their sides try to win every game, but…