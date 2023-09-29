County Championship: 2023 workforce of the season as chosen by BBC Sport customers

Surrey were on the pitch against Hampshire when they found out they had retained their title, as a result of Essex failing to reach 400 in their first innings

The domestic cricket season is almost finished – and with Surrey crowned champions, the time has come to reveal who made your County Championship team of 2023.

More than 25,700 teams have been selected by users of the BBC Sport website and app over the past week – and we can reveal which 11 players were most selected.

Nine different counties are represented, but only one member of Surrey’s title-winning side made the list, while three of the players have plied their trade in Division Two.

Here is the team of the season, as chosen by BBC Sport users.

Player statistics correct as of Thursday, 28 September, before the final day of the season.

Alex Lees (Durham) – selected by 87% of users who voted

1,347 runs, average 70.89, five centuries