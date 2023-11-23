County Championship 2024: Champions Surrey to start out season in opposition to Lancashire

Surrey finished 20 points clear of runners-up Essex after the final round of fixtures to claim the title for the second straight season

Surrey have been handed a testing trip to Old Trafford to begin their quest for a third County Championship crown in a row.

For the second straight season Lancashire will host the defending champions in the opening round of Division One fixtures which begin on Friday, 5 April.

The sides played out a rain-affected draw to start the 2023 season but the Red Rose county won handsomely at The Oval in June.

No side has claimed three straight County Championship titles since Yorkshire in 1968 while Surrey won seven consecutive crowns between 1952-1958.

Division Two Champions Durham host Hampshire while Worcestershire, promoted as runners-up and whose ground is next to the River Severn and prone to early season floods, start with a derby against local rivals Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Relegated Middlesex begin life back in the second tier against Glamorgan at…