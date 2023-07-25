County Championship: 22 wickets go down at Edgbaston on day one in Warwickshire-Middx sport

Ethan Bamber’s ‘five-fer’ was the third of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 60: Bamber 5-20, Roland-Jones 3-27, Higgins 2-5 & 53-2: Yates 26* Middlesex 199: Higgins 53; Barnard 3-49, Hamza 3-49, Hannon-Dalby 3-49 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (3 pts) by 86 with eight wickets standing Match scorecard

Warwickshire were bowled out for just 60, their lowest County Championship score in 41 years, as wickets tumbled on day one against Division One strugglers Middlesex.

The visitors were then dismissed for 199 – a lead of 139 – before the Bears lost two more in their second innings as a staggering 22 wickets fell in the day.

Middlesex won the toss and had the best of the conditions, but they still had to bowl well in skittling the Bears in 22.5 overs.

Toby Roland-Jones started the rot with two wickets in his first over, Alex Davies and home skipper Will Rhodes, before Bamber snapped up Sam Hain at second slip to make it 11-3.