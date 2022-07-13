County Championship: 318 for Keaton Jennings as Lancashire forge large lead over Somerset

Keaton Jennings’ previous first-class best was his 238 in the Roses match against Yorkshire in May 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Trafalgar Road, Southport (day three) Somerset 446: Goldsworthy 130, Rew 70; Williams 3-85 Lancashire 624-9: Jennings 318, Wells 109, Bohannon 91; Van der Merwe 5-174, Renshaw 3-29 Lancashire (7 pts) lead Somerset (3 pts) by 178 runs Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings’ career-best first class score of 318 – the highest home score ever made by a Lancashire player – helped set up a potentially thrilling final day as Lancashire push for victory against Somerset at Southport.

After Luke Wells moved quickly to three figures from his overnight score of 99, before then getting out for 109, the focus of the day became Jennings.

Aided by 91 from Josh Bohannon, they dominated the visitors’ increasingly ragged bowling to post 624-9, an overnight lead of 178.

Becoming only Lancashire’s sixth triple centurion in their history, Jennings’ 318 was the fourth highest by any…