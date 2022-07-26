County Championship: 5 for Tykes quick bowler Thompson however Hampshire take first-innings lead

Jordan Thompson’s first Championship ‘five-fer’ of the season took him past 100 first-class wickets for Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two): Yorkshire 159: Bess 67, Fraine 53; Abbott 6-36, Abbas 3-25 Hampshire 218: Brown 53, Barker 52; Thompson 5-60, Patterson 3-49 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 36 runs with nine second-innings wickets remaining Scorecard

Hampshire’s seventh-wicket pair Ben Brown and Keith Barker both hit fifties to help maintain the title hopefuls’ advantage over Yorkshire on day two at Scarborough.

A day which started with Yorkshire on 158-8 first time around saw them end it on 23-1 from 13 overs of their second innings, trailing by 36.

In between, after Yorkshire had added just one more run to be bowled out for 159, Hampshire recovered from 72-6 in early afternoon thanks to an 88-run partnership between Brown (53) and Barker (52) to earn a batting bonus point before being bowled out for 218.

Kyle Abbott took…