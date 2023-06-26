County Championship: Abbott and Worrall get pleasure from last-wicket Surrey stand of 130 as Lancs undergo

Sean Abbott and Dan Worrall both hit half-centuries in their 130-run last-wicket stand against Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two) Lancashire 274: Salt 56; Clark 4-47, Abbott 4-71 & 113-4: Bohannon 33 Surrey 360: Abbott 87*, Jacks 64, S Curran 52, Worrall 51, Smith 48; Williams 3-86 Surrey 6 pts, Lancashire 4 pts Match scorecard

Surrey last-wicket pair Sean Abbott and Dan Worrall shared an amazing 130-run stand to turn the game against Lancashire on its head at The Oval.

After reducing the Division One leaders to 230-9, despite excellent half-centuries from Will Jacks and Sam Curran, still 44 behind their first-innings total of 274, Lancashire could not land the final blow.

Instead, Abbott and Worrall produced 84 minutes of mayhem as they carved the Kookaburra ball all over The Oval.

Abbott plundered five sixes and four fours in his 87 from 104 balls – and was only 13 short of a second first-class century when their stand at last came to an end.

It took a…