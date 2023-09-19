County Championship: Adam Rossington hits century for Essex towards Hampshire

Adam Rossington’s century was his ninth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 310-6: Rossington 104, Critchley 83*, Westley 50; Abbas 2-60 Hampshire: Yet to bat Essex 2pts, Hampshire 2pts Match scorecard

Adam Rossington ended his horror season with a century as Essex commanded day one of their County Championship clash with Hampshire and boosted their title bid.

Wicketkeeper Rossington came into the match having only scored 188 runs in a season wrecked by injury and poor form but pushed through the gears to reach 104 – his best for Essex.

Matt Critchley added a ninth Championship fifty to his impressive season after Tom Westley reached 1,000 runs for the campaign on his way to his own half-century.

Essex ended the day on 310-6, Critchley still going strong on 83 following a 177-run stand with Rossington.

Essex began this penultimate round of fixtures 18 points behind leaders Surrey as the final challenger to the London…