County Championship: Adam Rossington scores century for Essex at Surrey

Adam Rossington’s century was the eighth of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Essex 271: Rossington 100, Harmer 50; Worrall 6-56 Surrey 24-1: Burns 18*; S Cook 1-6 Surrey (3 pts) trail Essex (2 pts) by 247 runs Match scorecard

Essex wicketkeeper Adam Rossington scored an extraordinary century and Surrey bowler Dan Worrall took an impressive 6-56 as the two counties traded fierce blows in blistering oven-like conditions on day one of their Division One game.

Number seven Rossington rushed to his century with an exhilarating assault on the second new ball, in Essex’s 271 all out, clubbing Kemar Roach for three leg-side sixes before wearily skying the same bowler to long on in the 83rd over.

Simon Harmer’s half-century was another fine effort as Essex rallied hard after Worrall had earlier taken 3-0 in five balls as the County Championship leaders initially reduced their opponents to 91-6 by lunch.

In 9.1 overs batting before stumps, Surrey replied…