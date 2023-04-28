County Championship: Ahmed and Scriven put Leics on high v Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Leicestershire 407 (107.4 overs): Hanscomb 95, Ahmed 90, Hill 53; Van der Gugten 6-88 Glamorgan: 164-5 (61 overs): Labuschagne 64, Byrom 51; Scriven 3-15 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (5 pts) by 243 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Leicestershire ended the second day on top against Glamorgan thanks to a three-wicket burst from rookie seamer Tom Scriven.

Glamorgan slipped to 164-5 in reply to the Foxes’ 407, despite half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Eddie Byrom.

Leicestershire’s score was built round contrasting knocks by Rehan Ahmed (90) and Australia’s Peter Handscomb (95).

Glamorgan’s Timm van der Gugten took 6-88.

In the morning session the exuberant Ahmed, 18, and the implacable Handscomb took their partnership to 177 as they saw off the old ball.

England’s Ahmed, who faced just 129 balls, looked set for a second county century with a range of forcing shots,…