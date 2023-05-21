County Championship: Alastair Cook dinner out for 99 as Notts and Essex accept draw

Alastair Cook looks back to see Joe Clarke catch his inside edge behind the stumps

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four) Essex 298: & 362-8 dec: A Cook 99, Westley 95, Lawrence 52; Harrison 3-52 Nottinghamshire 442 & 97-4: Clarke 42*; S Cook 2-14, Harmer 2-58 Nottinghamshire (11 pts) drew with Essex (7 pts) Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire moved up one place to fourth in the Division One table after their County Championship match with Essex ended in a draw, having declined to embark on a frantic run chase in the final session at Trent Bridge.

Having been 144 runs behind on first innings, Essex recovered well enough to declare at tea on 362-8 in their second innings, giving Nottinghamshire 39 overs to chase 219 to win.

In other circumstances, they might have seen a required rate of 5.6 runs per over as within their compass, yet they were sufficiently respectful of the threat posed by off-spinner Simon Harmer in dry conditions on a fourth-day pitch not to risk…