County Championship: Alastair Cook dinner out for 99 as Notts and Essex accept draw

|LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four)
|Essex 298: & 362-8 dec: A Cook 99, Westley 95, Lawrence 52; Harrison 3-52
|Nottinghamshire 442 & 97-4: Clarke 42*; S Cook 2-14, Harmer 2-58
|Nottinghamshire (11 pts) drew with Essex (7 pts)
|Match scorecard
Nottinghamshire moved up one place to fourth in the Division One table after their County Championship match with Essex ended in a draw, having declined to embark on a frantic run chase in the final session at Trent Bridge.
Having been 144 runs behind on first innings, Essex recovered well enough to declare at tea on 362-8 in their second innings, giving Nottinghamshire 39 overs to chase 219 to win.
In other circumstances, they might have seen a required rate of 5.6 runs per over as within their compass, yet they were sufficiently respectful of the threat posed by off-spinner Simon Harmer in dry conditions on a fourth-day pitch not to risk…