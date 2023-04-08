County Championship: Alex Davies ton offers Warwickshire lead towards Somerset

Alex Davies made the seventh first-class century of his career – but only his second since moving from Lancashire to Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three): Somerset 284: Gregory 65, Bancroft 44, Davey 42; Barnard 3-54, Hannon-Dalby 3-76 Warwickshire 307-5 (88.2 overs): Davies 118, Hain 83* Warwickshire 5 pts, Somerset 2 pts Scorecard

Alex Davies hit his seventh first-class century as Warwickshire built a narrow first innings lead over Somerset on day three at Taunton.

After dismissing their hosts for 284 from an overnight 269-8, the visitors had replied with 307-5 when bad light ended play nine overs early.

Opener Davies led the way with 118, off 153 balls, with 21 fours and a six.

Sam Hain contributed an undefeated 83, Will Rhodes 39 and Michael Burgess 36 not out, while Jack Leach was the most successful Somerset bowler with 3-93.

The day began with Somerset’s Lewis Gregory and Leach looking to guide their side towards a…