County Championship: Alex Davies ton offers Warwickshire lead towards Somerset

|LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
|Somerset 284: Gregory 65, Bancroft 44, Davey 42; Barnard 3-54, Hannon-Dalby 3-76
|Warwickshire 307-5 (88.2 overs): Davies 118, Hain 83*
|Warwickshire 5 pts, Somerset 2 pts
|Scorecard
Alex Davies hit his seventh first-class century as Warwickshire built a narrow first innings lead over Somerset on day three at Taunton.
After dismissing their hosts for 284 from an overnight 269-8, the visitors had replied with 307-5 when bad light ended play nine overs early.
Opener Davies led the way with 118, off 153 balls, with 21 fours and a six.
Sam Hain contributed an undefeated 83, Will Rhodes 39 and Michael Burgess 36 not out, while Jack Leach was the most successful Somerset bowler with 3-93.
The day began with Somerset’s Lewis Gregory and Leach looking to guide their side towards a…