County Championship: Alex Lees makes 195 as Durham lead Gloucestershire

Durham opener Alex Lees is now the leading scorer in Division Two this season with 894 runs

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day two) Gloucestershire 316: Dent 85; Parkinson 3-59 Durham 433-8: Lees 195, Clark 82; Goodman 3-69 Durham (7 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 117 runs Match scorecard

Alex Lees gave the England selectors a gentle nudge after scoring his third century in as many innings to guide Durham into a strong position against Gloucestershire in their County Championship game.

Lees anchored the innings with a flawless knock of 195, posting his highest score as a Durham player since his move to Seat Unique Riverside in 2018. Graham Clark provided the perfect complement with 82 as the two shared a stand worth 195 after the hosts were reduced to 109-4 in reply to Gloucestershire’s 316.

The two batters rebuilt the innings and propelled Durham ahead in the game, having skittled the visitors’ tail within the first half-hour of day two. It allowed Brydon…