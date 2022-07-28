County Championship: Anuj Dal takes 5-40 as Derbyshire beat Worcestershire

Anuj Dal starred with bat and ball for Derbyshire at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four): Derbyshire 130 & 343: Dal 112*; Pennington 3-70 Worcestershire 185 & 190: Roderick 53*; Dal 5-40 Derbyshire (19 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 98 runs Scorecard

Anuj Dal capped a superb all-round performance with a crucial intervention with the ball as Derbyshire overcame Worcestershire by 98 runs in the County Championship match at New Road.

Dal followed up a first-innings fifty and then a superb century with a career-best return of 5-40 off 15 overs as Worcestershire were dismissed for 190 in 64.1 overs.

The all-rounder initially struck three times in the space of seven balls to break Worcestershire’s resistance after they had resumed on 108-5 in pursuit of a target of 289.

He made the crucial breakthrough when trapping Jack Haynes lbw for 45 after a partnership of 92 with Gareth Roderick (53 not out).

Dal then sent back Joe Leach and Josh Baker in quick succession…