County Championship: Barnard, Hain and Burgess assist Bears overpower Hampshire

Sam Hain passed 50 for the 47th time for Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45 Warwickshire 364-5: Barnard 91* Hain 85, Burgess 60*, Davies 51; Warwickshire (6 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 135 runs Match scorecard

Sam Hain passed fifty for the third time in five innings this season as Warwickshire continued to dominate Hampshire.

Hain began the season with centuries against Kent and Somerset but, after two failures against Surrey last week, he returned to form with a faultless 85.

Hampshire had found hope with three wickets in a truncated morning session to fashion a collapse from 83 without loss to 95-3 but Ed Barnard, and Michael Burgess both hit half-centuries in an unbroken 114-run stand as Warwickshire closed on 364-5 ahead of Saturday’s forecast rain.

Against a Hampshire attack missing former Bears left-armer Keith Barker, Hain arrived at the crease in the middle of a top-order hiccup.