County Championship: Battling Worcestershire full thrilling three-day win over Leicestershire

After being pigeon-holed as a T20 specialist by Warwickshire, Adam Hose’s 84 was his highest first-class score in four years

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17, Leach 3-45 & 180: Hill 49; Leach 5-41, Waite 4-21 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32, Davey 3-26 & 274-7: Hose 84, Roderick 59, D ‘ Oliveira 41*; Mulder 4-69, Davey 3-61 Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Adam Hose and Gareth Roderick both hit fifties and captain Brett D’Oliveira batted for more than three hours before hitting the winning runs as Worcestershire pulled off a remarkable three-day, three wicket win over Leicestershire.

Set 271 to win, the highest score of the game, the odds were in the Foxes’ favour after Worcestershire lost two wickets for two runs on Friday evening on a pitch of variable bounce.

But Hose struck a fluent 84 and Roderick dug in for more than five hours for an equally…