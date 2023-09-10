County Championship: Bean and Masood enhance Yorkshire v Glamorgan

Finlay Bean fell just short of his fourth century of the season

LV=County Championship, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Yorkshire 330-3 (78 overs): Shan Masood 113*, Bean 93, Hill 51*; McIlroy 2-41 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 1 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Scorecard

A century from Shan Masood and 93 from Finlay Bean put Yorkshire in a strong position at 330-3 against Glamorgan on a shortened first day.

Masood’s 113 not out was the Pakistan Test batter’s first 100 for Yorkshire, after starring for Derbyshire in 2022.

Jamie McIlroy (2-41) was the pick of a labouring home attack.

Glamorgan were not helped by 19-year-old all-rounder Ben Kellaway going off with potential concussion after hitting his head on the ground.

After morning showers delayed the start until 12:10 BST, Adam Lyth and Bean opened up under glowering skies, but coped comfortably with the first session with few alarms on the pitch used for a one-day international two days previously.

With leading strike bowler Timm van der…