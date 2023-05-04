County Championship: Bears on high after pacemen bowl out Hampshire

By
-
England's Chris Woakes took five wickets in the match in the Bears' season opening win against Kent


LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one)
Hampshire 229: Vince 75*, Middleton 49; Rushworth 3-38, Woakes 3-45
Warwickshire 82-0: Davies 46*, Yates 26*
Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (0 pts) by 147 runs
James Vince continued his fine form with an unbeaten 75 but a Hampshire collapse allowed Warwickshire the best of day one at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire captain Vince, who scored a stunning 186 in last month’s victory over Northamptonshire, looked untroubled in the face of a challenging visiting attack.

Chris Woakes and Chris Rushworth both claimed three wickets each, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Ed Barnard supplementing them in the rested Hasan Ali’s absence.

Their successes provided Hampshire’s downfall as they slipped from 83-1 to 109-6 before being bowled out for 229.

In response, Warwickshire openers Alex Davies (46 not out) and Rob Yates (26 not out)…



