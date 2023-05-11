County Championship: Bears pacemen bowl out Essex cheaply at Edgbaston

Oliver Hannon-Dalby picked up the wicket-taking baton from Chris Rushworth after tea

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Essex 126: Westley 47; Hannon-Dalby 4-21, Rushworth 4-28 Warwickshire 17-2 (7 overs): Porter 2-7 Warwickshire 3 pts, Essex 0 pts Match scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth both claimed four-wicket hauls as Warwickshire bowled out Essex for just 126 at Edgbaston.

But Essex paceman Jamie Porter then hit back by removing both Warwickshire openers before the close to leave the Bears floundering themselves on 17-2.

Rushworth continued the stunning start to his Bears career on a rain-affected opening day in which 12 wickets went down after the delayed start at 14:30 BST.

The former Durham paceman, in only his fifth game for Warwickshire, has now taken 26 wickets after finishing with 4-28, three-quarters of which came in a triple-wicket maiden in the last over before tea.

From 76-2, Essex then crumbled as Hannon-Dalby followed up in the final…