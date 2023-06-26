County Championship: Bell-Drummond and Muyeye construct massive Kent lead in opposition to Northants

Tawanda Muyeye’s previous best first-class score was 89

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 237: Keogh 97, Whiteman 40; Agar 5-63, Qadri 3-69 Kent 550-5: Bell-Drummond 271*, Muyeye 179; Sanderson 2-87 Kent (8 pts) lead Northamptonshire (1 pt) by 313 runs with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel-Bell Drummond set batting milestones as Kent dominated on day two of their County Championship match with hosts Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Zimbabwean Muyeye hit a stylish maiden first-class hundred complete with four huge sixes on his way to 179 while the more experienced Bell-Drummond made a career-best 271 not out, eclipsing his unbeaten 206 against Loughborough University at Canterbury seven years ago.

Bell-Drummond also set a record for a Kent batsman at Northampton, beating Frank Wooley’s 217 back in 1926.

The pair added 318 for the second wicket as the visitors piled up 550-5 by stumps, a lead of 313.

On what…