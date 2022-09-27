County Championship: Ben Allison’s career-best knock helps Essex take cost in opposition to Northants

Ben Allison now has three half-centuries in only eight first-class innings

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Essex 263: Allison 69*, Westley 56; Taylor 4-59, White 3-60 Northamptonshire 32-2: Young 16*; Allison 1-9 Northants (3 pts) trail Essex (2 pts) by 231 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Ben Allison made his mark with bat and ball on a rain-affected second day between Northamptonshire and Essex at Wantage Road.

Only 29 overs were possible, but Essex seamer Allison made the most of them, turning his overnight 37 not out into a career-best 69 not out before the visitors were finally bowled out for 263, Tom Taylor taking 4-59.

The tail-ender’s latest batting escapade means he now has the remarkable stat of making more 50s (three) than single-figure scores in his short first-class career to date.

Allison and Sam Cook then struck early blows with the new ball as Northamptonshire struggled to 32-2 in bowler-friendly conditions before bad…