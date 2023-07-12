County Championship: Ben Coad takes 5-33 however Worcestershire rally towards Yorkshire

Ben Coad has taken 21 wickets at an average of 16.47 this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Yorkshire 407: Bean 135, Lyth 79; Finch 5-100 Worcestershire 242: Hose 38; Coad 5-33, Steketee 3-55 & 22-0 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (4 pts) by 361 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire paceman Ben Coad took 5-33 as the Tykes made Worcestershire follow on at New Road.

But the visitors were held up by an inspiring show of defiance from Worcestershire number 10 Adam Finch and number 11 Ben Gibbon.

The pair batted for two hours to put on 63 for the last wicket in 35 overs before the Pears were finally bowled out in their first innings for 242.

Gibbon made 41 not out, improving his career-best score for the second time this season, while Finch followed up his five-wicket haul on Tuesday with an almost equally valuable 24.

Then, when the hosts were invited to follow on 165 runs behind, with nine overs to face before the close in their second innings, Gibbon and…