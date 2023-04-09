County Championship: Ben Compton hits unbeaten century as Kent defeat Northamptonshire

Kent opener Ben Compton struck 14 boundaries in his unbeaten century on day four at Canterbury

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Kent 222 & 227-3: Compton 114*, Leaning 67*; Tremain 2-40 Northants 117 & 331: Keogh 116*, Berg 56, Azad 51; Evison 4-62 Kent (19 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 7 wickets Scorecard

Ben Compton’s unbeaten 114 helped Kent to a seven-wicket victory over Northamptonshire in the County Championship at Canterbury.

Compton produced a crucial stand of 167 with Jack Leaning, who made 67 not out, as Kent recovered from 60-3 to successfully chase down a target of 227.

Earlier Rob Keogh had scored 116 not out and Gareth Berg 56 as Northamptonshire posted 331 in their second innings, the duo sharing a stand of exactly 100 that set up an initially taut run chase. Joey Evison had Kent’s best bowling figures with 4-62.

The visitors had looked heavy underdogs at the end of day two, when they were still 58 behind with…