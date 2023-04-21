County Championship: Ben Duckett’s 177 places Nottinghamshire on high in opposition to Middlesex at Lord’s

Ben Duckett struck 177 for Notts at Lord’s to put his side in a strong position

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day two) Nottinghamshire 364: Duckett 177, Hameed 55; Bamber 4-89 Middlesex 111-2: Stoneman 60* Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Match scorecard

Mark Stoneman struck an unbeaten half-century as Middlesex’s under-pressure top order produced defiant resistance on a truncated second day against Nottinghamshire.

The former England opener had endured a tough start back in Division One with only 27 runs in four innings, but played confidently from the get-go, with his 60 not out containing 10 fours.

Pieter Malan though fell lbw to Stuart Broad from what proved to be the last ball of the day, as Middlesex closed on 111-2, still 253 behind.

Earlier, England’s current opener, Ben Duckett, stretched his overnight 119 to 177 in a Nottinghamshire total of 364. Ethan Bamber was the pick of the home attack with 4-89, while Ryan Higgins returned 2-50.

Rain meant play began at…