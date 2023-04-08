County Championship: Ben Foakes stars as Surrey seize management towards Lancs

Foakes hit 12 fours and one six in his unbeaten century

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Surrey 442 & 292-6 dec: Foakes 103*, Burns 54; Parkinson 5-120 Lancashire 291 & 37-0: Wells 28* Lancashire (4pts) trail Surrey (7 pts) by 406 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hit an unbeaten century to set up Surrey’s pursuit of victory over Lancashire on day three at Old Trafford.

Having bowled out the hosts for 291 – with five wickets for Sean Abbott – the champions did not enforce the follow-on.

Foakes scored at more than a run a ball to end on 103 not out, allowing his side to declare on 292-6, a lead of 443.

But Lancashire made it through to the close at 37-0.

The home side’s final two wickets added 58 in the morning session with New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme undefeated on 67 on debut.

He put on 81 with Will Williams (30) for the ninth wicket before Abbott’s first ball of the morning had Williams…