County Championship: Ben Raine places Durham in management at Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Durham 471-9 dec: Carse 91, Trevaskis 79, Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59; Labuschagne 4-81 Glamorgan 153-5: Carlson 46*; Raine 3-38 Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Durham (5 pts) by 318 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Durham seamer Ben Raine put his side in control in Cardiff, taking 3-38 in a fine display of accurate bowling.

Glamorgan slumped to 89-5 at one stage in reply to Durham’s 471 for nine declared.

But Kiran Carlson (46 not out) and Chris Cooke (32 not out) held on to reach 153-5 before bad light and rain cut short the third day.

Brydon Carse top-scored with a career-best 91 in Durham’s consistent batting effort.

The question now will be whether Durham get enough playing time to force victory on the final day.

Durham started day three needing 68 runs off 14 overs to pick up maximum batting points and got there in the 110th over thanks to some aggressive stroke-play from Carse in…