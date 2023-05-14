County Championship: Ben Raine steers Durham to one-wicket win over Yorkshire

Ben Raine came in with Durham struggling on 154-6

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day four) Yorkshire 254 & 218: Hill 51; Raine 4-36 Durham 227 & 246-9: Jones 56, Raine 50*; Fisher 4-64 Durham (19 pts) beat Yorkshire (4 pts) by one wicket Match scorecard

Durham held their nerve on a nail-biting final morning to defeat Yorkshire by one wicket and extend their lead at the top of the County Championship Division Two table.

Durham required 33 to chase down their victory total of 246, while the visitors needed two wickets to end a 17-match run without a County Championship win.

The hosts were composed to whittle down 31 of the required 33 as Ben Raine completed a brilliant half-century under pressure.

George Hill threatened to break Durham hearts when he pinned Matthew Potts lbw with his second delivery of the new ball.

But Brydon Carse ambled to the crease with his side injury and squeezed the winning two runs between third slip and gully to steer Durham over the line.