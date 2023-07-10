County Championship: Blackpool rain ruins first day for Lancashire and Essex

Stanley Park, Blackpool is staging its first County Championship game since 2011

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day one) Essex 12-1: Westley 8* Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 0 pts, Essex 0 pts Match scorecard

The first day of Lancashire’s County Championship match with second-placed Essex at Blackpool was badly affected by the weather with just 28 balls possible.

In that time Essex made 12-1 for the loss of Nick Browne, leaving Alastair Cook (4 not out) and Tom Westley (8 not out) to resume in the morning.

Both teams made enforced changes, after Essex opener Feroze Khushi sustained a sore hand last week in the T20 Blast, while Lancashire rested Daryl Mitchell to help the New Zealand all-rounder manage a groin issue.

After a misleadingly sunny morning, Essex won the toss and elected to bat under increasingly gloomy skies, a mood probably shared by Browne after he edged the fourth delivery of the day from Tom Bailey to Colin de Grandhomme at third slip…