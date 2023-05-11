County Championship: Bowlers on high as Glamorgan edge Worcs

James Harris celebrates with Glamorgan teammates

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Worcestershire 109 (40.3 overs): Roderick 39; Harris 4-18, Neser 4-40, Van der Gugten 2-28 Glamorgan 177-6 (53 overs): Lloyd 48, Labuschagne 42; Finch 3-39, Leach 2-46 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (2 pts) by 68 runs with four first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan edged into a narrow lead over Worcestershire as the visitors fought back in the final session after looking down and out.

They start day two on 177-6, 68 ahead of Worcestershire’s paltry 109 all out.

Michael Neser (4-40), James Harris (4-18) and Timm van der Gugten shot the Pears out by mid-afternoon.

But Glamorgan captain David Lloyd’s 48 proved the top score as Adam Finch (3-39) and Joe Leach (2-46) sparked a collapse.

Billy Root (25 not out) and Neser (33 not out) then added 57 in the final hour to tilt a dramatic day back towards the home side, in only the second partnership to pass…