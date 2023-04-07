County Championship: Brett D’Oliveira leads Worcestershire fightback at Derbyshire

Brett D’Oliveira chalked up his 14th first-class half-century

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 321: Madsen 87, Godleman 70, Chappell 46; Waite 4-50 Worcestershire 331-6: D’Oliveira 87*, Haynes 62, Libby 42; Conners 3-82 Derbyshire 2 pts, Worcestershire 3 pts Scorecard

England Lions star Jack Haynes and Brett D’Oliveira impressed as Worcestershire fought back against Derbyshire on day two at Derby.

Derbyshire took their first innings total to 321, with Zak Chappell scoring 46 on debut and Matthew Waite finishing with 4-50.

Sam Conners claimed three wickets to reduce the visitors to 139-4 before Haynes and D’Oliveira added 111 in 20 overs. But Haynes made 62 from 109 balls and Worcestershire skipper D’Oliveira scored an unbeaten 87 off 122 balls to take his team to 331-6 at stumps, a lead of 10 runs.

Chappell bagged two wickets to raise Derbyshire’s hopes of a first-innings lead before D’Oliveira and Waite, who finished unbeaten on 34,…